Haftar's Decision to Skip Libya Truce Deal Shows Who Wants War - Turkish Foreign Minister Cavusoglu

On Monday, Government of National Accord's (GNA) Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj and Libyan National Army (LNA) leader Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar met in Moscow for talks, mediated by Russia and Turkey, in the hopes of concluding a ceasefire. But Haftar then left Moscow without signing anything, requesting extra time to review the draft deal.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that Khalifa Haftar's decision not to sign a ceasefire agreement with GNA shows who wants war and who wants peace.

Cavusoglu added that Turkey had done what it could to ensure the ceasefire, adding that if Haftar continues to act this way a Libya summit planned to be held in Berlin would make no sense.

On Sunday, the LNA and the GNA announced a ceasefire, effectively halting the months-long LNA offensive to take the GNA-held capital of Tripoli. The ceasefire appears fragile as the sides have accused each other of violating the truce.

Libya has been engaged in an armed conflict between the two rival governments since 2011 when its long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown and killed. Libya’s east is now controlled by the LNA, while the GNA has been operating in the west. The situation has escalated over the past few months with the LNA launching a new offensive on GNA-held Tripoli, most recently capturing the coastal city of Sirte on 6 January.