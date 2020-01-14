Register
11:17 GMT +314 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Commander of the Libyan National Army (LNA) Khalifa Haftar shakes hands with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov before talks in Moscow, Russia January 13, 2020

    Haftar Leaves Moscow for Libya Without Signing Ceasefire Deal With GNA

    © Photo : Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation
    World
    Get short URL
    3312
    Subscribe
    https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/images/107803/05/1078030533.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202001141078030340-haftar-leaves-moscow-for-libya-without-signing-ceasefire-deal-with-gna/

    Talks began on Monday morning between Russia and Turkey’s foreign and defence ministers in the so-called "2+2" format. Afterwards, representatives from Russia and Turkey met with the GNA and LNA delegations separately. Negotiations went on for more than six hours and were closed to the media.

    The Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed that Libyan National Army (LNA) leader Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar has left Moscow without signing a ceasefire agreement with the head of the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) Fayez al-Sarraj.

    The main issues of the talks were the parameters and the possibility of an armistice agreement being signed between the Government of National Accord's Fayez Sarraj and the head of the Libyan National Army, Marshal Khalifa Haftar.

    In turn, the Libyan delegation of the Government of National Accord, headed by Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj, has left Moscow for Istanbul after signing the ceasefire agreement which their primary opponents, the Libyan National Army have yet to sign, GNA Foreign Minister Mohamed Taher Siala said.

    "The delegation of the Presidential Council of the GNA and the High Council of State has left Moscow after signing [the ceasefire agreement], we are now in Istanbul," Siala said.

    Siala also confirmed that Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, the LNA commander, asked for additional time to study the document before signing it perhaps on Tuesday.

    "Haftar asked for a delay till tomorrow and may sign [the ceasefire agreement] at the insistence of Russians," Siala explained.

    Representatives from the LNA and GNA did not meet each other at the talks, according to Hamid al-Safi, the adviser to the speaker of Libya’s eastern-based parliament that supports Haftar’s LNA. The adviser stated that parliamentary speaker Aguila Saleh and Haftar met only with the Russian representatives, while al-Sarraj and Khaled al-Mishri, the head of the GNA High Council of State, met with both Turkish and Russian diplomats.

    On Monday, Sarraj and Haftar met in the Russian capital for talks mediated by Russia and Turkey. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Haftar had asked for a little extra time to look at a draft ceasefire agreement between Libya’s conflicting sides.

    On Sunday, LNA and GNA announced a ceasefire in the country, effectively halting the months-long LNA offensive to take the GNA-held capital of Tripoli. The ceasefire appears fragile as the sides have accused each other of violating the truce.

    Tags:
    Russia, Khalifa Haftar, Fayez Sarraj, Libyan National Army (LNA), GNA
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Miss Michigan Kirsten Haglund, second from right, reacts as she is named Miss America 2008 during the Miss America Pageant at the Planet Hollywood hotel and casino in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2008.
    Tears of Joy: 'Miss America' Pageant's Most Emotional Moments in 40 Years
    Executive Excuses
    Deferred & Slurred
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse