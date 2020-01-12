'Incident' Reported at Canada's Pickering Nuclear Power Plant

The Pickering Nuclear Power Station is one of the world's oldest continuously operating nuclear power plants, and produces about 15 percent of Ontario's power.

The mass alert about an "incident" at the Pickering Nuclear Generation Station was "sent out by mistake," Pickering Fire Chief John Hagg has said.

Speaking to media, Hagg said the government of the province of Ontario was working on an official retraction.

Ontario Power Generation, which operates the plant, also confirmed that the alert was erroneously sent out.

Earlier, the province of Ontario issued an emergency bulletin citing an "incident" said to have taken place at the Pickering nuclear power plant. The bulletin is said to be applicable to those within 10 km of the facility, located about 20 km east of downtown Toronto.

The alert, issued at 7:20 am Sunday, assured Ontarians that "there has been NO abnormal release of radioactivity from the station and emergency staff are responding to the situation."

The bulletin also assured that people nearby "DO NOT need to take protective actions at this time."

Emergency crews were said to be responding to the incident.

No other details were made immediately available. Local residents were advised to "remain tuned to local media for further information and instructions."

The alert quickly spread on social media, with many users complaining about the lack of follow-up information.

The lack of information is ridiculous.

Is this an abuse of the emergency alert system?

The Pickering nuclear power plant is run by Ontario Power Generation and has been in service since 1971. It's presently slated to be decommissioned in 2024.

The plant has experienced several accidents throughout its nearly 50 years of operation, including a major incident in 1983 which caused damage to one of its reactors. Accidents also took place in 1994 and 2011. The 1994 incident involved the loss of coolant at a reactor, with the built-in Emergency Core Cooling System used to prevent a meltdown.

