Plane from Russia's Nordwind Airlines Performs Hard Landing in Antalya, Turkey

There were no passengers on board the aircraft, and the crew sustained no injuries in the incident, Consulate General of Russia in Antalya said.

A Nordwind Airlines passenger plane travelling from Moscow has had to perform a hard landing in Antalya, Turkey, according to Consulate General of Russia in Antalya.

Bu sabah Moskova'dan Antalya'ya inen Rus havayolu Nordwind'e ait Airbus A321-200 tipi VQ-BRS kuyruk tescilli yolcu uçağı büyük tehlike atlattı. Uçağın inişte duman uyarısı yaptığı ve acil iniş istediği öğrenildi.



Turkish portal Airporthaber previously reported that the fuselage of the Airbus A321-200 with the tail number VQ-BRS was damaged due to an impact that occurred when the landing gear touched the runway.​

The plane's pilots were forced to request an emergency landing in Antalya after a smoke detector went off, Turkish portal added.