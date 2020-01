According to the Orthodox tradition, celebrations commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ begin on the morning of 6 January.

The Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem Patriarch Theophilos III leads the Christmas mass in Bethlehem, culminating in the Midnight Christmas Mass.

Orthodox Christians will head to Manger Square for the service. Christmas celebrations on 6-7 January are known as ‘Old Christmas Day’ due to the date being based on the Julian calendar rather than the Gregorian calendar, which much of Europe adopted in or before 1752.

