Russian MoD Says Several Nations Preparing Information Attack to Target Russian Military Leadership

Russian Ministry of Defence has information that several nations are preparing an information attack to target the country's Armed Forces leadership, the Russian Defence Deputy minister, Ruslan Tsalikov, said in an interview with the military's official newspaper Krasnaya Zvezda on Friday.

According to the deputy minister, the information attack is aimed to undermine the Russian citizens' belief in the army's combat readiness.

Earlier, the Russian Armed Forces said they had detected 34 foreign jets that were engaged in reconnaissance activities close to Russia's airspace last week.

