Russian Frigate Testing Caused Electronic Disturbances in Norway – Reports

The Norwegian military have said they had detected radio noise in the northern part of the country and linked that to the tests of the Russian frigate Admiral Flota Kasatonov, the Aftenposten newspaper reported.

According to the publication, radio interference was recorded in the Kirkenes area on the day when the Russian military conducted the tests. At the same time, Norwegian experts said that the interference was not created intentionally, but became a side effect of the manoeuvres.

The signals were reportedly transmitted via the Russian Global Navigation Satellite System (GLONASS).

“This is like a general increase in noise, not a deliberate attempt to jam the GPS network,” said Per Eirik Heimdahl, spokesman for the National Communications Service.

According to the Russian Northern Fleet, the sea trials of the Admiral Flota Kasatonov started on 20 November and consist of several stages. The tests are taking place in the Barents Sea.

The Admiral Kasatonov was designed by the Northern Design Bureau and built at the Severnaya Verf shipyard in St. Petersburg. It is the first serial frigate of project 22350, that is, a multi-functional warship capable of effectively fighting surface, air and underwater enemies, as well as striking land and coastal targets over a distance of over 1,500 kilometres.

Last year, Norway’s Defence Ministry and Finland’s Foreign Ministry accused Russia of interfering in the work of GPS navigation systems during NATO’s Trident Juncture drills. Moscow has denied the allegations.