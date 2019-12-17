Erdogan Slams More Affluent Countries for Capping Number of Allowed Refugees

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has criticized countries that are more affluent than his for limiting the number of allowed refugees during the inaugural Global Refugee Forum in Geneva.

"Countries with more means put limits on refugees, while Turkey opened its arms to everyone without discriminating", he said, as quoted by the Anadolu news agency.

He also reminded the European Union about the funds that it promised to Ankara for dealing with the flow of refugees.

"EU promised a total of €6 billion [$6.69 billion] to Turkey to help Syrian refugees, but we only got €2 billion[$2.23 billion]", Erdogan complained.

The Turkish president also mentioned that about 371,000 refugees had returned to the parts of Syria cleared by Turkey in a recent military operation.

"I believe that this number will reach one million in the first phase, if we can realize the project I brought forward in the UN General Assembly", he said.

During his speech in the latest United Nations General Assembly, Erdogan offered to resettle approximately 3 million people in a safe zone created in northern Syria following the Turkish military operation there.

The Global Refugee Forum is being held in Geneva from 16 December through 19 December. The official opening of the high-level session with the participation of the UN Secretary-General, the presidents of Turkey and Costa Rica, as well as senior representatives of Germany, Pakistan and Ethiopia will take place on 18 December. It is expected that the forum will discuss issues on mechanisms for sharing the burden of responsibility, providing education and employment of refugees, providing them with protection, livelihoods and building the necessary infrastructure.

In 2016, Ankara and Brussels signed an agreement exchanging EU financial aid in return for Turkey's tightening of control over its borders to prevent refugees from using it as a gateway to Europe.

Turkey is one of the main transit points for migrants and refugees seeking a way into Europe after fleeing war and persecution. The country itself hosts up to 3.6 million Syrian refugees.