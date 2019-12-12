Register
13:45 GMT +312 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Dr. Masoud Soleimani

    American ‘Justice’ Exists Only in Hollywood Films, Iranian Scientist Freed From US Jail Says

    © Photo : dr.masoud.soleiman/instagram
    World
    Get short URL
    160
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/107755/08/1077550862.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/201912121077552279-american-justice-exists-only-in-hollywood-films-iranian-scientist-freed-from-us-jail-says/

    On Saturday, Iran and the US agreed to a prisoner swap, with the US exchanging a prominent Iranian stem cell researcher for a dual US-Chinese national convicted of espionage in Iran in 2017.

    American “justice” exists only in Hollywood films and is “a lie,” Dr. Masoud Soleimani, an Iranian academic recently released from US custody, has said, speaking with Iranian media and the governor general of the central Iranian province of Isfahan, Press TV has reported.

    According to Soleimani, the hardships he experienced during his detention in the US allowed him to “know the true face of America.”

    The scientist recalled that he was held, without trial, in a prison cell together with “murderers and drug traffickers.”

    “They called me a terrorist, and all the other inmates were afraid of approaching me,” Soleimani said.

    Soleimani also revealed that even as he was being transferred to be swapped for Xiyue Wang, a Chinese-American national and Princeton student convicted of espionage in Iran, he was “handcuffed and shackled” during the trip to Switzerland, where the exchange took place.

    “I also told the Americans at the last minute that while I was incarcerated, four of my patients died, and you and the American government are responsible,” the doctor added. Facing health problems of his own, Soleimani also said that he refused to take medicines offered to him during his incarceration, because they were not labeled.

    A doctor and researcher from Iran’s prestigious Tarbiat Modares University whose studies focus on stem cell research, hematology and regenerative medicine, Soleimani was arrested and imprisoned without trial after arriving in the US in October 2018. The doctor had been invited to lead a research programme at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota. The FBI accused him of working to bypass US sanctions against Iran by scheming to smuggle biological materials out of the US to Iran. In his interview, the doctor denied any wrongdoing, and accused the US government of seeking to “harass Iranians.”

    US Travel Advisory

    On Wednesday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry issued a travel advisory warning Iranian nationals, particularly elites and scientists, to avoid visiting the United States, “even to take part in scientific conferences, and even if they have an invitation.” The Ministry cited what it called “America’s cruel and one-sided laws toward Iranians, especially Iranian elites,” as well as the alleged dangers of “arbitrary and lengthy detention in completely inhumane conditions.”

    Also on Wednesday, the United States announced sanctions on five additional Iranian entities, two vessels and an Iranian businessman, with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo saying Washington would continue with its “campaign of maximum pressure” for “as long as [Iran’s] malign behaviour continues.”

    Following Saturday’s swap, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted that Iran was ready to negotiate a “comprehensive prisoner exchange” with the US, adding that the ball was now “in the US’ court.”

    Related:

    'We Can Make Deal Together': Trump Thanks Iran for Prisoner Swap
    Iranian Foreign Minister Says Tehran Ready for Prisoner Swap, 'Ball is in US Court' - Reports
    Iran Issues US Travel Advisory, Warns of Dangers of ‘Arbitrary Detention in Inhumane Conditions’
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Women Rule! Top 11 Youngest Acting Female Heads of Government
    Women Rule! Top 11 Youngest Acting Female Heads of State
    Trump’s Two-Thumb Defense
    Trump’s Two-Thumb Defense
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse