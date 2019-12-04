Trump Says Every Country He Spoke To About Huawei Not Going Forward With the Company

The US has been accusing tech giant Huawei of collaborating with the Chinese military and intelligence services, allegations that the company denies.

US President Donald Trump said that every country that he has spoken to about Huawei is not going forward with the company.

Earlier this week, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo published an op-ed in Politico-Europe, claiming that Huawei and ZTE spy on their users and steal intellectual property. Chinese Foreign Ministry described Pompeo's words as a "toxic lie."

Huawei recently announced that it would move its research centre from the US to Canada and produce more network components outside of China as it struggles to reduce the impact of US sanctions on the company.

