Second in a Day: 5.4-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Mexico's Chiapas - USGS

A 5.4 magnitude earthquake struck 119 kilometres south-west of the municipality of Suchiate, the US Geological Survey (USGS) reported.
According to the USGS, the quake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres.
EQAlerts: #Earthquake M4.9 Near Coast of Chiapas, Mexico 8mins ago 20 Nov 11:30 UTC - report/info: https://t.co/YKgWnHOzjM— geotecnia.ONLINE (@geotecniaonline) November 20, 2019
The tremor occurred at 11:30:56 (UTC).
There are no immediate reports of any casualties or damage caused by an earthquake .
