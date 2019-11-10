Iranian Lawmaker Kazem Jalali to Become Country's New Ambassador to Russia - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Former member of Iranian parliament Kazem Jalali will become the country's new ambassador to Russia, the ISNA news agency reported on Sunday.

According to the agency, Iranian parliamentarians held a meeting on Sunday to decide whether Jalali would leave his mandate. Of the 221 lawmakers present at the meeting, 146 supported the motion, 58 voted against it, nine abstained.

Iran’s ambassador to Moscow is Mehdi Sanaei, who took this post in 2013.

Speaker of the Iranian Parliament Ali Larijani expressed hope that Jalali would play an effective role in the development of Russian-Iranian relations, once he takes office.