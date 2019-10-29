One Dead, Several Injured in Explosion on State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Ship - Reports

An explosion has rocked a geological exploration vessel owned by the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic, largely known as SOCAR, the press service of the company said in a statement.

One person has died, while three more were injured in the explosion on the ship in the Caspian Sea, SOCAR’s press service reported.

The victims have been taken to a hospital, according to the report. An investigation into the incident has been initiated.

Reports say that the explosives are widely used in marine seismic surveys and are completely safe for transportation. The vessel was headed in the direction of the small town of Gurgan where it was to carry out seismic exploration to find out the location of new wells.

The SOCAR produces oil and natural gas from coastal and marine fields in the Azerbaijani segment of the Caspian Sea.