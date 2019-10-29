IAEA Board of Governors Elect Argentina's Grossi as New Director General - Russian Envoy

The International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) Board of Governors has already had two unofficial votes, on 10 and 15 October.

Argentina's Permanent Representative Rafael Grossi has been elected the new Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) beating out the IAEA's acting Director-General Cornel Feruta, and Executive Secretary of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organisation Lassina Zerbo.

The new director general is expected to assume office no later than 1 January 2020.

The #IAEA Board of Governors selected Argentinian candidate R. Grossi for the position of IAEA Director General. — Mikhail Ulyanov (@Amb_Ulyanov) October 29, 2019

In September, Rafael Grossi visited Moscow and stated in an interview that he had already received many signs of support and was optimistic about his chances.

In late July, then-IAEA director general, Yukiya Amano, passed away, necessitating the election of a new head of the organisation.