Merkel to Take Part in German-Indian Intergovernmental Consultations Next Week – Cabinet

"On Thursday, the chancellor will head for India, she will take part in the fifth German-Indian intergovernmental consultations in New Delhi," Demmer said.
She stressed that this year’s consultations would focus on boosting the strategic partnership and bilateral cooperation on the matters, related to economy, trade, development policy and digitalization.
During the visit, the chancellor will be accompanied by the delegation of 12 ministers and secretaries of state.
