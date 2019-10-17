Register
14:52 GMT +317 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with supporters during an election campaign rally in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada September 24, 2019

    Trudeau Claims Conservatives Running ‘One of the Dirtiest, Nastiest Campaigns’ in Canada's History

    © REUTERS / JENNIFER GAUTHIER
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    Canadians are set to head to the polls on Monday to elect a new parliament, with CBC News’ poll tracker showing the Conservatives running neck and neck with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s ruling Liberals.

    Justin Trudeau’s confidence in his reelection prospects appeared to have taken a blow on Wednesday as the prime minister and Liberal Party leader appeared at a campaign stop in the east Montreal riding of Hochelaga.

    “We know that the Conservative Party is running one of the dirtiest, nastiest campaigns based on disinformation that we’ve seen in this country,” Trudeau said, commenting on a conservative think tank’s spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on anti-Liberal ads.

    Calling on Quebecers to reelect the Liberals, Trudeau said he wasn’t “taking any Canadians’ votes for granted.” In a possible dig at the opposition New Democrats, the prime minister said voters should elect “a progressive government, not a progressive opposition.” Trudeau added that he had a hard time believing that Quebecers would elect a party which “refuses to do anything about climate change,” in reference to the Conservatives.

    Ahead of the October 21 vote, the Liberals and Conservatives have smeared one another with over-the-top campaign ads, with one Facebook ad aimed at Chinese Canadians appearing to suggest that the Liberals planned to legalise hard drugs, while another seemed to claim that voting Conservative would mean semi-automatic assault rifles in Canada’s streets.

    Based on an average of polls, CBC News’ Canada Votes 2019 has Conservatives running ahead of the Liberals at the national level, with 32.2 percent support for the opposition party compared to 30.9 percent for the ruling Liberals, while the New Democrats, Greens, and Bloc Quebecois and the People’s Party are polling at 18.2 percent, 8.3 percent, 6.9 percent and 2.6 percent, respectively.

    According to the broadcaster, the Liberals’ chance of retaining their majority is currently estimated at only 8 percent, while the chance of either the Liberals or the Conservatives winning a plurality is 44 percent .

    Justin Trudeau’s Liberals won an outright majority in the 2015 elections, trouncing Stephen Harper’s Conservatives and promising “real change” for Canadians. However, the party and Prime Minister Trudeau have since been embroiled in a number of controversies. Last month, old photos surfaced showing Trudeau in brownface makeup, leading to accusations of racism and prompting an official apology.

    The Liberals also continue to be haunted by Trudeau’s involvement in the SNC-Lavalin affair, focused around an unscrupulous Quebec-based construction company accused of paying millions in bribes to secure contracts in Libya. This summer, Canada’s parliamentary ethics commissioner concluded the prime minister had broken ethics rules by pressuring Canada’s former attorney general to settle the case against SNC-Lavalin. Trudeau rejected calls to quit after being implicated in the scandal.

    Andrew Scheer, leader of the Conservatives, was embroiled in a political scandal of his own earlier this month after it was revealed that he was a dual citizen of both Canada and the United States. The revelation served to undermine the Conservatives’ previous attacks on other politicians with dual citizenship.

    Justin Trudeau's father, Pierre Elliott Trudeau, served as prime minister between 1968 and 1979, and then again from 1980 to 1984, and is one of the longest serving prime ministers in Canada's history. In a 2016 Maclean's ranking, he was picked the fourth best Canadian prime minister of all time.

    Related:

    Canada’s Record Population Growth Attributed to Inflow of Migrants
    Opposition Leader Calls Trudeau ‘a Fraud’, Says He ‘Does Not Deserve’ to Rule Canada
    Canada's Conservative Party Leader’s Message to Trudeau Plane's Account Electrifies Twitter
    Polish-Born Model Lets Her Assets Out to Cheer for Anti-Immigrant Party Ahead of Canada Elections
    Canada’s Military Hardware Supplies to Turkey Suspended Amid Ankara’s Syria Operation
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Bella Hadid attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition on Monday, May 7, 2018, in New York.
    10 Most Beautiful Women According to British Plastic Surgeon
    Hypocrite Hijinks
    Hypocrite Hijinks
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse