Beijing Seeks More Trade Talks Before Signing Trump's 'Phase One' Deal - Reports

After months of unsuccessful talks, Washington and Beijing have finally achieved some progress, agreeing on a so-called "Phase One" accord on trade, covering US concerns regarding the manipulation of exchange rates and China's purchases of American agricultural products.

China is seeking to hold another round of talks with the US by the end of the month before President Xi Jinping decides to sign a recently reached "Phase One" agreement on trade, Bloomberg reported, citing anonymous sources. Beijing reportedly wants to use new talks to "hammer out the details" of the new agreement, before inking it.

Beijing could send Vice Premier Liu He to work out the final arrangements on the "Phase One" agreement and to negotiate with Trump on scrapping not only this week's tariff hike, which Washington promised not to implement, but also one scheduled for December.

According to Bloomberg's sources, the finalised agreement could be signed by Donald Trump and Xi Jinping during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, which will be taking place on 16 and 17 November 2019.

