Two Russian Citizens Were Aboard An-72 That Crashed in DR Congo - Embassy

The cargo plane carrying eight people disappeared Thursday afternoon an hour after taking off from Goma. A search and rescue operation is underway. At the moment, there is no official information about the cause of the catastrophe.

At least two Russian citizens were on board the An-72 transport plane that crashed in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), the Russian Embassy in the country stated on Saturday. The diplomats have announced their names and have confirmed that officials are still searching for the aircraft.

Продолжаются поисково-спасательные работы. — Ambassade de Russie en RD Congo (@ambrus_drc) October 12, 2019

"There were Russian citizens on board the crashed An-72 plane: 1. Sadovnichiy Vladimir Vladimirovich, born on 07.02.1958; 2. Shumkov Vitaly Stepanovich born on 15.02.1955", the embassy wrote.

The aircraft, which carried out flights at the request of DRC President Felix Tshisekedi, left the Goma International Airport on Thursday and was due to land in the DRC capital of Kinshasa, but went off radar. The authorities later confirmed it had crashed in the country's east.