Pompeo Says He Asked for Italy's Support to 'Confront' Venezuelan President Maduro

Earlier, US President Donald Trump suspended Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's senior officials and relatives from entering the US.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that he's asked for Italy’s support in the necessary task of confronting Venezuelan President Maduro.

Recently, the European Union announced a new round of sanctions, targeting seven Venezuelan officials. The bloc also noted that new restrictions may follow.

The political crisis in Venezuela erupted in January when opposition leader Juan Guaido attempted to dispute the re-election of President Nicolas Maduro following months of protests. Maduro has managed to retain power despite Guaido being supported by the United States and its allies.

While the United States and its allies have recognized Guaido as the country's leader, Russia, China and numerous other countries say Maduro is the only legitimate president of Venezuela.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW