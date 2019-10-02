Jack Nicholson's Axe From Famous The Shining Scene Goes Up For Auction For $200,000

The Shining, helmed by the great Stanley Kubrick, was released almost 40 years, and is remembered not only for its oppressive atmosphere but also for a number of scenes that have become cinema classics.

The axe from one of The Shining's most famous and recognisable scenes has been sold at the Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction in London for $200,000 despite the starting price being four times lower.

The axe has a one metre long handle and a 30 centimetres long edge was in near-perfect condition with only a few scratches, which were made during the shooting of the famous scene.

The axe is one of 900 items that were auctioned on 30 September and 1 October. Other items included: the armour of Maximus - the main character played by Russell Crowe in Gladiator and a stormtrooper's helmut from Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope.

During the last year's auction, Harrison Ford's hat from Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark was sold for $485,000.