Jack Nicholson's Axe From Famous The Shining Scene Goes Up For Auction For $200,000

The axe from one of The Shining's most famous and recognisable scenes has been sold at the Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction in London for $200,000 despite the starting price being four times lower.
The axe has a one metre long handle and a 30 centimetres long edge was in near-perfect condition with only a few scratches, which were made during the shooting of the famous scene.
The axe is one of 900 items that were auctioned on 30 September and 1 October. Other items included: the armour of Maximus - the main character played by Russell Crowe in Gladiator and a stormtrooper's helmut from Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope.
During the last year's auction, Harrison Ford's hat from Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark was sold for $485,000.
