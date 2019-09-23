UN Climate Action Summit Kicks Off in New York - Video

More than 90 heads of state gather in New York City for UN Climate Action Summit on Monday.

The UN Climate Action summit is held in support of efforts to implement the Paris Climate Agreement, from which the US decided to withdraw in 2017.

The summit participants will discuss how to prevent the temperature on the planet from rising by more than 1.5 degrees. The main goal is to agree on how to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The Paris Agreement (2015) was designed to regulate the reduction, but of the 197 signatory countries, only 12 have so far documented their goals for reducing CO2 emissions.

