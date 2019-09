MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called his US counterpart, Donald Trump, on Sunday to discuss bilateral and regional issues, Erdogan’s Directorate of Communications said.

"President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke with US President Donald Trump over the phone. Erdogan's visit… bilateral relations and regional issues were discussed," it said in a message.

Erdogan flew to New York on Saturday to take part in next week’s UN General Assembly.

The 74th session of the UN General Assembly began on 17 September in New York. The General Debate segment, during which political leaders will deliver statements, is scheduled for 24-30 September.