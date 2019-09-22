Iran's Rouhani to Meet With French, UK Leaders at UN General Assembly in New York

TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will meet with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, Rouhani's administration said Sunday.

"The president's meetings with UN Secretary-General [Antonio Guterres] and with leaders of France, the United Kingdom and Japan are settled by now," a spokesman for the Rouhani administration told national broadcasters.

This week, the United States issued visas to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Foreign Minister Javad Zarif in order to attend a high-level meeting at the UN General Assembly.

On Saturday, Zarif's deputy said that Iranian Foreign Minister had been barred from travelling around the United States. The US imposed a travel ban and assets freeze on Zarif in July as part of its "maximum pressure" campaign against Iran but granted him a visa for the trip to the UN General Assembly.

The 74th session of the UN General Assembly began on 17 September in New York. The General Debate segment, during which political leaders will deliver statements, is scheduled for 24-30 September.