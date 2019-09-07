Plane With Russians Departs Kiev Airport As Part of Russia-Ukraine Prisoner Swap - Reports

During the Eastern Economic Forum earlier this week, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the upcoming release of detainees and convicted persons by Moscow and Kiev.

Thirty-three people are flying from Ukraine to Russia as part of the agreement on the release of detainees, according to a source familiar with the situation.“There are 33 people in total, with them on board is Kirill Vyshinsky,” the source said.

According to Strana.ua outlet, a plane with Russians, whose release had been discussed by Moscow and Kiev, took off from Borispol airport in Ukraine.

According to Ukrainian media, the plane flew out at 10:06 a.m. local time (7:06 GMT).

Russia and Ukraine began work on the simultaneous release of detained and convicted persons in the end of the summer. Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the Eastern Economic Forum that the issue would be settled in the near future.

On Friday, Ukrainian lawyer Valentin Rybin said on Facebook that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had pardoned people, whose simultaneous release was discussed by Kiev and Moscow.

There has been no official confirmation of the departure of the aircraft.