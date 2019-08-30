Claims That Ukraine Completed Prisoner Exchange With Russia False - Zelensky Administration

The process of the mutual release of detainees between Ukraine and Russia continues, and information about its completion is not true, the office of the President of Ukraine said on Friday.

Ukraine and Russia continue their negotiations on prisoner exchange, the press secretary of the Security Service of Ukraine, Elena Gitlyanskaya, said on Friday.

"Dear journalists, the complicated process of negotiations about prisoner exchange continues. Be patient, I hope it won't take long. Do not spread unverified information. Keeping our fingers crossed!" Gitlyanskaya wrote on Facebook.

Meanwhile, although the exact date of the exchange remains unknown, Ukrainian lawmaker Akhtem Chiygoz said on Thursday he expected it to take place on Friday.

Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that there are certain contacts in preparation for the prisoner exchange.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Ruslan Ryaboshapka, the deputy head of his presidential office, the country's prosecutor general, according to a decree issued early on Friday.

On Thursday, Ukrainian lawmakers supported Ryaboshapka's candidacy introduced by the president.