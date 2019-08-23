US Warship Sails Through Taiwan Strait Amid Tensions With China

The United States regularly sails its warships through the sensitive strait, which separates mainland China and Taiwan, which the Beijing government considers to be its breakaway province.

A US Navy warship has sailed through the Taiwan Strait, as tensions grow between Beijing and Washington over the proposed sale of dozens of US fighter jets to Taiwan and unrest in Hong Kong.

“The ship's transit through the Taiwan Strait demonstrates the U.S. commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific,” the US military said in a statement on Friday.

According to Reuters, the vessel was identified as the USS Green Bay, a San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock.

