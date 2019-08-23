British Wingsuit Scientist Dies During Base Jump in Saudi Arabia

The astronautical engineer lectured at the University of Southampton and became the British wingsuit champion in July.

Wingsuit scientist Angelo Grubisic, 38, died in a base jumping accident while taking part in a jump in Saudi Arabia, his family has confirmed. He was a university lecturer and space scientist who launched the Icarus Project to design a wingsuit to break world records and improve the sport's safety.

His family issued a statement, which says: "Angelo lost his life doing what he loved the most, wingsuit base jumping, and we want to ensure his achievements and ambitions are known to the world and to celebrate the mark he made on all of our lives."

Condolence messages keep flowing in for Angelo on Instagram.

"So long sir, fly high," one of the users wrote.