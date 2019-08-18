Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Hits Mariana Islands - USGS

According to the USGS, the epicentre of the earthquake was located 76 kilometres northeast of the island of Anatahan, part of the Northern Mariana Islands, which are a commonwealth of the United States.

The 5.9 magnitude quake took place near the Mariana Islands in the Pacific Ocean, the US Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

There is currently no information about any damage or victims due to the earthquake.

A tsunami warning has not been issued.

5.9 earthquake, 84km ENE of Anatahan, Northern Mariana Islands. 2019-08-19 04:00:29 at epicenter (9m ago, depth 34km). https://t.co/E7WORmylls — Earthquakes Tsunamis (@NewEarthquake) August 18, 2019

#ÚltimoSismo

18-08-2019 13:00:29

Magnitud: 5.9 MW; Profundidad: 33.5 km

Referencia: 171 km NNE DE SAIPAN, NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

Fuente: PTWC

NO GENERA TSUNAMI EN EL LITORAL PERUANO pic.twitter.com/6cRxl0gB8V — Hidrografía Perú (@DHN_peru) August 18, 2019

The Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands is composed of 15 islands and islets in the north-western Pacific Ocean.