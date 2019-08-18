Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Hits Mariana Islands - USGS

The 5.9 magnitude quake took place near the Mariana Islands in the Pacific Ocean, the US Geological Survey (USGS) reported.
There is currently no information about any damage or victims due to the earthquake.
A tsunami warning has not been issued.
5.9 earthquake, 84km ENE of Anatahan, Northern Mariana Islands. 2019-08-19 04:00:29 at epicenter (9m ago, depth 34km). https://t.co/E7WORmylls— Earthquakes Tsunamis (@NewEarthquake) August 18, 2019
#ÚltimoSismo— Hidrografía Perú (@DHN_peru) August 18, 2019
18-08-2019 13:00:29
Magnitud: 5.9 MW; Profundidad: 33.5 km
Referencia: 171 km NNE DE SAIPAN, NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS
Fuente: PTWC
NO GENERA TSUNAMI EN EL LITORAL PERUANO pic.twitter.com/6cRxl0gB8V
The Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands is composed of 15 islands and islets in the north-western Pacific Ocean.
