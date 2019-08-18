Kazakhstan Hit by 5.4 Magnitude Earthquake - Interior Ministry

"The earthquake's energy class was 12.8, magnitude — 5.4, depth — 5 kilometres [3.1 miles]", the representative said.
The earthquake occurred at 5:07 a.m. (23:00 GMT) and the epicentre was 145 kilometres northeast of the country's largest city Almaty.
M4.3 - 23km WNW of Zharkent, Kazakhstan— World Earthquakes on the Map (@MapQuake) 17 августа 2019 г.
Mag: 4.3
Depth: 26.16km
Date-Time: 2019-08-17 23:07:48 UTChttps://t.co/sqbJktSvwl#USGS #Earthquake #Kazakhstan pic.twitter.com/h1wm6ArFdw
No casualties or damage have so far been reported.
