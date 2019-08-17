Footage of Iranian Tanker Grace 1 a Day After its Release From Gibraltar

On Thursday, Gibraltar's authorities ordered to release the Iranian oil tanker Grace 1, seized by UK marines last month.

The Grace 1 was formally detained last month on suspicion of breaching EU sanctions against Syria. However, acting Spanish Foreign Minister Josep Borrell claimed that the vessel was detained at the request of the United States, which has long been seeking to curtail Iranian oil exports.

The Gibraltar government has confirmed that the US Department of Justice made a last-minute request to halt the release of the seized Iranian supertanker on a number of allegations.

