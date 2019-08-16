Trade Between Russia, France to Return to Pre-Crisis Levels Soon - Russian Trade Envoy

PARIS (Sputnik) - Trade between Russia and France in the past three years has shown a steady growth, giving rise to the possibility that trade will return to pre-crisis levels in the coming years, Russia's new trade representative in France, Mikhail Makarov, said.

"After the peak in 2011 ($28.1 billion), trade turnover between Russia and France underwent a significant decrease (by 48 percent in 2012-2015). However, over the past three years, trade has shown a steady growth," the trade representative said.

According to Makarov, the results for 2018 demonstrated an 11.2 percent increase, amounting to $17.2 billion.

"We have every reason to believe that by the end of 2019 the trade growth will continue ... And I’m absolutely sure that in the coming years we will be able to return to the pre-crisis level of trade," the official stressed.

Makarov added that the 31.1 percent growth of Russian exports, or $7.6 billion, last year, was an especially important indicator.

Russia's economic and political relations with the West, including France, deteriorated in 2014 over the crisis in Ukraine and Crimea’s decision to rejoin Russia. The West, accusing Moscow of meddling in Ukrainian affairs, imposed sanctions on Russia. While repeatedly denying these accusations, Russia introduced a food embargo on the states that targeted it with restrictive measures.