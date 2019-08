Live from Stockholm District Court on Wednesday, where a final verdict is expected to be announced in the trial of US rapper A$AP Rocky.

ASAP Rocky pleaded not guilty and stressed that he wanted “justice” and “his name cleared.” Rocky claimed that he and his comrades were stalked by “some drug addicts” and eventually provoked to engage in a street fight in order to defend themselves.

The plaintiff, 19-year-old Afghan-born Mustafa Jafari, argued that it was he who was attacked and severely beaten up.

