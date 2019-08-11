Register
21:30 GMT +311 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A view of the Versace fashion brand shop at the galleria Vittorio Emanuele II, in Milan, Italy, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019.

    Versace Apologises as T-Shirts Identifying Hong Kong, Macau as Countries Spark Fury in China

    © AP Photo / Luca Bruno
    World
    Get short URL
    240

    A batch of garments that hit the shelves in China has ended up on everyone’s lips as the apparel featured word pairs referring to the Chinese special administrative regions of Hong Kong and Macau as separate states – something that was widely seen as disrupting the PRC’s territorial integrity.

    Italian fashion house Versace and its artistic director Donatella Versace apologised on Sunday for trading T-shirts that incorrectly referred to the Chinese-controlled territories, once European colonies, of Hong Kong and Macau as separate countries, following a backlash that a picture of the clothing item provoked on social media.

    Versace, bought by Michael Kors’ Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI.N) in September, said on its Chinese Weibo account that there had occurred a mistake and reported that as of 24 July, the sales of the T-shirts had been stopped and the assortment destroyed.

    “Versace reiterates that we love China deeply, and resolutely respect China’s territory and national sovereignty”, the brand said in a statement.

    Donatella, sister of the fashion house’s late founder Gianni Versace, also made an apologetic post on her Instagram account, noting that she never meant to “disrespect China’s National Sovereignty” and that’s the reason why she had chosen to personally apologise for the “inaccuracy and for any distress that it might have caused”, she rounded off.

    The T-shirt, images of which were widely posted on Chinese social media, triggering a storm of rage, sported a list of “city-country” and “capital-country” pairs, like for instance “New York-USA” and “Beijing-China”.

    But when it came to Hong Kong and Macau, the place names appeared in the following duos: “Hong Kong-Hong Kong and Macau-Macau” – the wording instantly triggered a storm of rage online. Versace’s China brand studio representative Yang Mi, one of the country’s most well-known actresses, announced shortly thereafter that she was ending her contract with Versace over the incident, with the news becoming one of the most pressing talking points on Weibo, attracting well over 640 million views.

    For instance, “Versace suspected of supporting Hong Kong and Macau secession” became a trending hashtag on Weibo, racking up more than 400 million views by Sunday afternoon hours, and the claims were amplified and promoted by state media, The South China Morning Post wrote.

    Additionally, a major Chinese entertainment and media company, Jiaxing Media, also known as Jay Walk Studio, weighed in on the dispute, issuing the below statement:

    “China’s territorial integrity and sovereignty are sacred and inviolable at all times”.

    Last winter, the world saw a similar controversy unfold around a costly Dolce & Gabbana T-shirt line featuring pigs and money as they were released during the Lunar New Year period widely celebrated in China. Quite a few media reports and social network posts suggested at the time that the fashion house saw the Chinese market as “pigs with money”, while others chose to mock the design as well as the biting price - about $500 per item.

    In another incident, dating back to 2018, Dolce & Gabbana faced an angry backlash over a video that showed a Chinese model struggling to use chopsticks.

    That same year, the US retailer Gap apologised for selling T-shirts with an “incorrect map” of China that did not include Taiwan and parts of the South China Sea, while Marriott Hotels also faced a social media fury in 2018 for listing Tibet, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan as separate territories.

    Related:

    Dolce & Gabbana 'Sh*t Country' Storm Triggers Protest in Shanghai (VIDEO)
    Chinese Model Knocks Dolce & Gabbana Ads for 'Almost Ruining Career'
    Fashion Victims: Dolce & Gabbana Ridiculed For Chinese New Year T-Shirts
    Tags:
    backlash, Social Media, integrity, territory, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Riding High: President Putin on Bike at Annual Motorcycle Show in Sevastopol
    Tweets Over Grief
    Tweets Over Grief
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse