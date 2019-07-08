Russian Foreign Ministry Condemns Georgian Journalist's Insulting Remarks About Putin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Foreign Ministry condemned on Monday insulting remarks made by Georgian journalist Giorgi Gabunia about Russian President Vladimir Putin live on Georgian television, calling them an unprecedentedly dishonourable escapade and expressing hope that relevant bodies and the journalistic community would provide a response.

"We categorically condemn the unprecedentedly dishonourable escapade, with unacceptable attacks, involving obscene language, against the Russian leadership, staged at Georgia's Rustavi 2 broadcaster. We qualify this as another open provocation by Georgian radical forces, aimed at undermining the Russian-Georgian relations," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"We note the Georgian community's justifiable indignation with what happened. We expect relevant international and regional organizations and the journalistic community to show an adequate reaction. Such manifestations should not take place in civilized countries," the Russian Foreign Ministry added.

On Sunday evening, Gabunia opened his program Post Scriptum, broadcast by Rustavi 2, with a monologue about Putin, using extremely obscene language. Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili, Georgian Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze and the Georgian Foreign Ministry have already condemned Gabunia's words.