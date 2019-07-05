Bahamas Helicopter Crash Kills at Least 6 Including American Coal Tycoon - Reports

Chris Cline, 60, a billionaire coal mine owner was traveling from the Bahamas to Fort Lauderdale, Florida when his helicopter crashed into the Atlantic Ocean, killing other passengers on board, the Daily Star reported Friday.

According to the Daily Star, citing friends of the West Virginia-born coal tycoon, his daughter was also among those who died.

According to the Forbes magazine, Cline started working in coal mines at the age of 15. He, then, dropped out of university-aged 22 to enter the coal industry.

He bet big in the early 2000s, buying up high-sulfur coal reserves in Illinois on a belief that new tech would make the dirty fuel cleaner to burn. He took coal mining firm Foresight Energy public in 2014, and sold a controlling stake in 2015 for $1.4 billion cash. In early 2017 he opened a new mine in Nova Scotia, and has another one planned for western Canada, Forbes reported.

According to media reports, Cline's mansion in Beckley, West Virginia, featured a lake, a go-kart track, as well as land for horses, goats and llamas. The Daily Star said that Cline was known for his extravagant lifestyle. He owned a 205ft luxury yacht called Mine Games, complete with five bedrooms and its own submarine.

Cline is also reportedly considered responsible for reviving the coal Industry in Illinois. Bloomberg has dubbed Cline as the "New King Coal".