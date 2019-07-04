Canadian Bar Invites Customers to Hit Justin Trudeau Pinata, Causes Social Media Storm

A bar in central Alberta, Canada has Canadians divided over whether it is appropriate to encourage customers to beat a cardboard incarnation of their prime minister.

A large pinata of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was hung up in Burgundy's Food & Stage, a restaurant in Red Deer, Alberta to vivify Canada Day festivities.

The cardboard cut-out of Justin Trudeau was filled with money, candy, and little notes with promises he had made, according to business co-owner Robert Newell. He also said the pinata, which he made himself, had to be secured with a noose to prevent it from falling down.

"The only downfall was for structural reasons we had to Zip-Tie the rope around his neck because if someone would hit it once, it would have fallen," Newell said in a statement to the Canadian press.

"It's no surprise that people in Alberta don't like the guy, so I knew it would get some traction,” he added, saying that if Trudeau walked into the bar, he would be treated like any other customer.

“There’s no hate towards him on that level — it’s all for fun.”

Although Newell reassured that he did not “hate the guy”, he did not appear to be a big fan of the incumbent head of government.

“My other businesses have failed because of a lot of small business taxes. There’s not a lot of help for small businesses – it’s the franchises that succeed and we get pushed down. Me and many other local businesses are feeling the pinch,” he added.

“My whole family is not happy with him, but like I said, I don’t know the guy personally, so it’s not like if I see him, I’d attack him or anything like that."

The bar has since had increased publicity, both positive and negative, with social media users arguing whether the whole pinata idea was harmless fun or incitement to violence.

Some people appeared ready to take a swing at it.

Others deemed the stunt completely inappropriate.

“What a very UN-Canadian thing to do,” wrote one person.

Another said: “I truly think Trudeau is the worst PM in Canadian history, however, this is absolutely uncalled for. There is no way that we can gain any positive ground in showing such horrid behaviour.”

On his Facebook page, the bar co-owner said he had been receiving hate messages but went on to stand by his idea.

“I’m a good guy with a great heart,” he said. This was just a fun piñata that everyone took out of hand like most political s**t, apparently Canada is not a free country anymore to do their own thing.”