As is usually the case with global gatherings, an increased focus wasn’t only on the world leaders’ words but on their body language as well.

Donald Trump was seen having a light-hearted chat with Argentina’s First Lady Juliana Awada as the G20 leaders posed for a family photo in front of Osaka Castle on Friday evening.

Standing next to Japan’s Shinzo Abe in the front row, a sprightful Trump greeted Awada with a kiss on each cheek, as her husband, Mauricio Macri, was talking with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

Trump then backed up his charm by making a comment to Argentina’s power couple, who were standing right behind, to have those standing nearby burst into fits of giggles.

Melania was nowhere to be seen.

While such interactions are a common diplomatic tool, sort of, many people couldn’t help but give it special treatment.

What might've the POTUS said? The guessing game is already up and running.

