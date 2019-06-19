Register
19 June 2019
    In Search of Nehari

    UK Asking Pakistan to Take Back Thousands of Migrants Who Overstay Their Welcome

    CC BY 2.0 / toastal / In Search of Nehari
    The UK is home to the largest Pakistani community in Europe, with over 1.17 million British Pakistanis legally registered in the country, according to the 2011 census. The number of illegals is much more difficult to estimate.

    London and Islamabad are negotiating a treaty that would crack down on Pakistanis who come to the UK on visas and then stayed in the country after the visas expired, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said.

    "We have initiated dialogue on this. This will help those who are genuine visa applicants. This will help Pakistan more," Qureshi said, speaking at a press conference at the Pakistan High Commission in London on Tuesday.

    The foreign minister confirmed that he discussed issue with UK Home Secretary Sajid Javid during their meeting Monday.

    Earlier, in a press release following their meeting, it was reported that ministers discussed the subject of immigration and visas, with the Pakistani side reportedly "underscore[ing] the need for a dialogue on legal migration which would be in line with the emerging requirement of human resource[s]" by the UK, adding that Pakistan was "rick in human capital."

    According to a 2017 Migration Observatory study, Pakistani nationals accounted for about 9 percent of individuals who were removed or deported voluntarily in 2017, with 2,850 Pakistanis leaving the UK after entering the country illegally, overstaying their visas or otherwise violating the conditions of their stay.

    It's difficult to determine exact number of illegal immigrants, Pakistani or otherwise, in the UK. The UK's  Office for National Statistics does not collect estimates on illegal immigrants, saying the very nature of the phenomenon makes it "impossible to quantify accurately the number of people who are in the country illegally." However, according to a report by the London School of Economics, there were about 533,000 'irregular' migrants in the country in 2007.

    The issue of deportations of illegals from the UK back to Pakistan has occasionally been complicated by Pakistani authorities' refusal to take back would-be migrants, who have cited their lack of appropriate travel documents or questioned the legality of their deportation from the UK. In such cases the deportees have sometimes been sent back to the UK on the chartered flights which tried to bring them back to their home country.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
