Platini Held in Custody for ‘Technical Reasons’ – Ex-UEFA President’s Team

The awarding of the 2022 FIFA World Cup to Qatar was surrounded by controversy because many doubted that Qatar was the right choice for a host country due to its limited football history. There were also allegations that Qatar had bribed FIFA executives.

Michel Platini is being held in custody for "technical reasons", a statement from his team says. Mr Platini's lawyer has added that his client is innocent of all charges and is ready to respond to all questions concerning the matter.

Platini statement - says he's innocent and co-operating with inquiries.

​Former UEFA President Michel Platini was taken into custody earlier on Tuesday over his role in awarding the 2022 FIFA World Cup to Qatar. According to French investigative site Mediapart, Platini was taken to the premises of the Anti-Corruption Office of the Judicial Police (OCLCIFF).

Michel Platini, 63, was elected UEFA President in 2007 and remained in office until 2015 when the FIFA Ethics Committee banned him for a series of violations. He was supposed to succeed Sepp Blatter as FIFA president in 2016, but both sporting officials were banned from football for four years after it was revealed that Platini had received a $2 million payment from FIFA on Blatter’s orders.

Platini has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and taken legal action to clear his name.