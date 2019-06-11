Angela Merkel Speaks at International Labour Conference in Geneva (VIDEO)

Angela Merkel is participating in a plenary session of the 108th International Labour Conference (ILC) at the UN’s Palais des Nations in Geneva on Tuesday, 11 July.

The 108th Session of the International Labor Conference, dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the International Labor Organisation, opened on Monday in Geneva. The conference will last until June 21, with more than 40 heads of state and government, more than 5,000 trade union representatives, and entrepreneurs from 187 countries taking part in it.

The Russian delegation at the forum is headed by Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev. His speech is scheduled for June 11th. On the same day, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron, and British Prime Minister Theresa May will speak at the conference.

