Trump Claims ‘Many Firms’ Leaving China to Avoid Paying Tariffs

US President Donald Trump has boasted about the success of his policy of imposing tariffs on China, claiming that many firms have already left the Asian state for the US and other countries in order to avoid additional taxation on their products on the American market. At the same time, he added that the US has not faced negative consequences from imposing the tariffs.
China is subsidizing its product in order that it can continue to be sold in the USA. Many firms are leaving China for other countries, including the United States, in order to avoid paying the Tariffs. No visible increase in costs or inflation, but U.S. is taking in Billions!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 7, 2019
MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW
