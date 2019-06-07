Xi Jinping Calls Trump His Friend, Says US Leader Does Not Want to Sever Ties With China

"Although there is some trade debate between us and the United States, but China and the United States are now closely interconnected with each other. We have the largest trade... It’s hard to imagine a complete separation of the United States from China," Xi said at a plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).
Xi is in Russia on June 5-7 on a state visit.
Xi's statement comes as Beijing and Washington are currently engaged in a trade war initiated by the US in 2018. The trade dispute has already led to billions of dollars-worth of goods from both countries being slapped by hefty tariffs.
