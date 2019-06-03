Russia’s Mideast Nuclear Projects Help Build Trust With Allies – Energy Corp.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Sharing Russia’s long-running expertise in harnessing nuclear power for peaceful purposes with allies in the Middle East and North Africa is important for building trust with regional countries, the state atomic energy corporation Rosatom told Sputnik.

"We continue to closely cooperate with our regional partners. Nuclear power plant construction projects have entered the active phase in four countries in the region, three of them are run by Rosatom. It is a show of trust in us and of dynamic intergovernmental ties [in the sphere of] peaceful use of nuclear energy. That is why delivering on our commitments on nuclear power projects is our absolute priority," Alexei Likhachev, director general of the state atomic energy corporation Rosatom said.

Many countries in the region, Likhachev noted, are 'novices' when it comes to nuclear technology. Russia stands ready to offer them comprehensive assistance – from expanding their nuclear infrastructure and training staff to phasing out old power plants.

He added that Rosatom 'never abandon' its partners on any stage of the project and 'offer a tailored approach that fits a country’s technological and financial conditions.'

"You can hardly find another vendor who can offer similar services," Likhachev stressed.

Rosatom is one of the world’s top nuclear technology companies. It is building 42 nuclear reactors around the globe, 36 of them abroad, making it the global leader in terms of simultaneously implemented nuclear reactor construction projects.