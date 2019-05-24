Abe May Visit Iran in June After Consultations With Trump - Reports

TOKYO (Sputnik) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe may visit Iran in June, but a final decision will be made after consultations with US President Donald Trump, who is set to come to Japan later in the week, media reported on Friday.

According to the Kyodo news agency, earlier on Friday, Abe held consultations regarding his possible visit to Tehran with US National Security Advisor John Bolton.

The Japanese prime minister initially planned to visit Iran last summer but decided to refrain from this trip due to escalating tensions between Washington and Tehran after the unilateral withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iran nuclear deal by the US.

Abe's possible trip will be the first such visit since 1978. Japan expects that the visit will help ease tensions between Iran and the United States.

US-Iran tensions flared up last year when the United States unilaterally withdrew from the JCPOA and reimposed sanctions on the Islamic Republic. On 8 May, Iran announced its own decision to partially discontinue some of its obligations under the nuclear agreement.

Despite the US withdrawal from the JCPOA, Japan considers it necessary for all sides to implement the nuclear deal.