Register
22:20 GMT +320 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    In this photo taken on Sunday, April 21, 2013, Maria Butina, leader of a pro-gun organization in Russia, speaks to a crowd during a rally in support of legalizing the possession of handguns in Moscow, Russia

    Jailed in the US, Russian Maria Butina Launches Legal Defense Fundraiser (VIDEO)

    © AP Photo /
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Maria Butina, a Russian national and gun rights activist who was imprisoned in the US after being accused of acting as a foreign agent, is seeking financial support for her legal costs, which include mounting an appeal of her charges.

    Butina, 30, was sentenced last month to 18 months in a US prison on charges of conspiring to act as a foreign agent in the United States.

    This courtroom sketch depicts Maria Butina, in orange suit, a 29-year-old gun-rights activist suspected of being a covert Russian agent, listening to her attorney Robert Driscoll, standing, as he speaks to Judge Deborah Robinson, left, during a hearing in federal court in Washington, Wednesday, July 18, 2018. Assistant U.S. Attorney Erik Kenerson, bottom left, and co-defense attorney's Alfred Carry, right, listen. Prosecutors say Butina was likely in contact with Kremlin operatives while living in the United States. And prosecutors also are accusing her of using sex and deception to forge influential connections
    © AP Photo / Dana Verkouteren
    Butina Case Creates ‘Pretty Dangerous Situation’ for All Foreign Nationals

    Butina pleaded guilty to a single count of conspiracy, believing she was bargaining for a plea deal, but a last-minute shift by the judge in how her sentence was evaluated led to her receiving a much longer sentence than she had been led to believe would be the case. Butina sought a sentence of time served and immediate deportation back to her native Russia, but was instead sentenced to another nine months behind bars in addition to the nine months she'd already spent in US custody.

    With good behavior, she could be released as early as November 5, Sputnik reported.

    The Russian Foreign Ministry slammed the decision as a "disgrace for the US judicial system," accusing the court of carrying out a "clear political order," Sputnik reported.

    After she was arrested in July 2018, Butina spent 67 days in solitary confinement, which far exceeds the 14-day maximum advised by international standards, after which the UN special rapporteur has stated the treatment becomes torturous.

    Now, however, Butina is appealing her case and is looking for sympathetic people to help her pay the costs. She took to the Russian social media site VKontakte to find some funds.

    In the post accompanying the video, someone wrote on Butina's behalf, "Greetings to you, dear friends! I conveyed to Masha [Maria] all the words of support that you wrote to her in private messages and in comments. Now it is especially important for her: this week, lawyers appealed to the US court in her case. At the moment, Masha is in a distribution center in Oklahoma and is waiting for her turn to be transferred to a federal prison. Audio/video calls and email are now available to her. "

    Loud & Clear
    Maria Butina Given 18 Months in Prison Because “She Is Russian”

    The post also links to a website with Butina's story, photos of the activist and of course, a place for supporters to donate to her fund.

    "It feels that I'm again back to [the] modern age. We have internet here," Butina says in the video, recorded at the federal transfer center in Oklahoma City.

    "As you know, my attorneys have filed an appeal, and we intend to fight against injustice that's happening with me right now and with all the Russian citizens [in the US]," Butina told her VK viewers. "I am just a manifestation of the current reality."

    "Any sum plays a major role," Butina said, citing an old Russian soldiers' motto: "Russians don't surrender!"

    Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said Sunday on Russian television that "we aren't financing a lawyer, but we are doing everything so that she will be afforded all rights as a Russian citizen."

    Related:

    Putin Outraged Over Butina's Jail Term in US: 'Travesty of Justice'
    Priest Says Butina Had to ‘Suffer With Christ’, Hopes to Visit Her Soon
    Butina Asks US Court to Go Ahead With Sentencing as Planned - Filing
    Priest Says Not Allowed to Visit Butina in US Jail Ahead of Sentencing Hearing
    Tags:
    fund, defense, legal, Fundraiser, sentencing, case, appeals court, VKontakte, Maria Butina, Oklahoma
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    American Model Bella Hadid During the 72nd Cannes Film Festival in France
    Vanity Fair: Famous Actresses and Models at the Cannes Film Festival
    Not So Free Market
    Not So Free Market
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse