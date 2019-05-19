Douma Hoax: Hollywood Stars Wonder Why MSM Keeps Tight Lip on Leaked OPCW Memo

The 'air-dropped chemical narrative' suffered a huge blow after a never-seen-before engineer assessment seemingly suggested that the Douma attack had been staged.

Hollywood actresses and activists Susan Sarandon and Pamela Anderson are wondering why the mainstream media is dead silent about the recently leaked document, which contradicts what the international chemical weapons watchdog previously stated about the alleged attack on Syria's Douma.

"This is really important. Why aren't we talking about it?" Susan Sarandon posted in a reply to a tweet about the recently disclosed experts' assessment of the gas cylinders that were supposedly used in Douma.

This is really important. Why aren’t we talking about it?



"We may have just discovered a major piece of the puzzle explaining how seemingly independent international organizations help deceive us into consenting to wars and regime change interventionism around the world." https://t.co/yH8mfU9eBC — Susan Sarandon (@SusanSarandon) 17 мая 2019 г.

Pamela Anderson lauded her, tweeting that she's encouraged to see "independent thinkers" in Hollywood who are risking their career to speak the truth.

I’m encouraged to see indépendant thinkers in Hollywood 💪

start to

stand up —

speak out at risk of career —

this is hopeful

and

let’s start thinking clearly about a very brave

and valuable person- vilified, isolated. #julianassange @wikileaks #georgeclooney #amalclooney — Pamela Anderson (@pamfoundation) 18 мая 2019 г.

Their comments refer to a paper published by the independent Working Group on Syria, Propaganda and Media this week, in which engineering experts stated that the two gas cylinders found at two scenes after the reported Douma attack last April were put there manually rather than dropped from air.

The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) has not disputed the authenticity of the paper, which was apparently compiled by its own experts, saying that it was conducting "an internal investigation" into its "unauthorised release".

The watchdog earlier said in an official report that there were "reasonable grounds" that the cylinders containing a toxic nerve agent — likely chlorine — were used in Douma on 7 April 2018.

The cylinders featured in the infamous video provided by the White Helmets, a self-styled Syria-based humanitarian group which has been accused of staging fake rescue operations and fabricating chemical weapons incidents.

© REUTERS / Bassam Khabieh BBC Producer Says Footage of Alleged Gas Attack Victims in Syria's Douma Staged

The video purportedly showed the aftermath of a chemical attack allegedly conducted by President Assad's forces in the then-rebel-held city, which killed at least 70 people, according to the White Helmets.

While Damascus denied having dropped chemicals on the city and Moscow said the video was fake, the United States, France and the UK used it to accuse Bashar al-Assad of deploying chemical weapons against civilians.

A week after the reported incident, they fired over a hundred missiles against multiple government sites and bases in Syria, which they described as chemical weapons facilities. Incidentally, the strikes came before OPCW investigators released the results of their probe.