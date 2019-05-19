Register
19:00 GMT +319 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Civil defense members carry an injured man after an air strike in the rebel-held Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria October 12, 2016.

    Douma Hoax: Hollywood Stars Wonder Why MSM Keeps Tight Lip on Leaked OPCW Memo

    © REUTERS / Bassam Khabieh
    World
    Get short URL
    130

    The 'air-dropped chemical narrative' suffered a huge blow after a never-seen-before engineer assessment seemingly suggested that the Douma attack had been staged.

    Hollywood actresses and activists Susan Sarandon and Pamela Anderson are wondering why the mainstream media is dead silent about the recently leaked document, which contradicts what the international chemical weapons watchdog previously stated about the alleged attack on Syria's Douma.

    "This is really important. Why aren't we talking about it?" Susan Sarandon posted in a reply to a tweet about the recently disclosed experts' assessment of the gas cylinders that were supposedly used in Douma.

    Pamela Anderson lauded her, tweeting that she's encouraged to see "independent thinkers" in Hollywood who are risking their career to speak the truth.

    Their comments refer to a paper published by the independent Working Group on Syria, Propaganda and Media this week, in which engineering experts stated that the two gas cylinders found at two scenes after the reported Douma attack last April were put there manually rather than dropped from air.

    READ MORE: 'Unpublished OPCW Report' Implies 'Chemical Attack' in Syria's Douma Was Staged

    The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) has not disputed the authenticity of the paper, which was apparently compiled by its own experts, saying that it was conducting "an internal investigation" into its "unauthorised release".

    The watchdog earlier said in an official report that there were "reasonable grounds" that the cylinders containing a toxic nerve agent — likely chlorine — were used in Douma on 7 April 2018.

    The cylinders featured in the infamous video provided by the White Helmets, a self-styled Syria-based humanitarian group which has been accused of staging fake rescue operations and fabricating chemical weapons incidents.

    A civil defence member works amid burning vehicles at a site hit by airstrikes in the rebel held besieged Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria, February 26, 2017.
    © REUTERS / Bassam Khabieh
    BBC Producer Says Footage of Alleged Gas Attack Victims in Syria's Douma Staged

    The video purportedly showed the aftermath of a chemical attack allegedly conducted by President Assad's forces in the then-rebel-held city, which killed at least 70 people, according to the White Helmets.

    While Damascus denied having dropped chemicals on the city and Moscow said the video was fake, the United States, France and the UK used it to accuse Bashar al-Assad of deploying chemical weapons against civilians.

    A week after the reported incident, they fired over a hundred missiles against multiple government sites and bases in Syria, which they described as chemical weapons facilities. Incidentally, the strikes came before OPCW investigators released the results of their probe.

    Related:

    Roger Waters Says White Helmets 'Likely Killed 34' in Douma Amid OPCW Docs Leak
    Sides Interested in Douma Attack REVEALED as 'Unpublished OPCW Report' Leaked
    'Unpublished OPCW Report' Implies 'Chemical Attack' in Syria's Douma Was Staged
    Moscow Criticizes Work of OPCW Executive Council Chairperson as Non-Transparent
    Damascus Accuses OPCW of Distorting Facts in Report on Douma Chemical Attack
    Tags:
    leaked domument, chemical attack, memo, Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), Susan Sarandon, Pamela Anderson, Douma, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Models Present Creation by Aqua Blu
    Beach Body Always Ready: Models Show Swimwear Trends at Australia Fashion Week
    War Hawk Whispers
    War Hawk Whispers
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse