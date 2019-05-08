Russian FM Lavrov Holds Presser with Iranian Counterpart Zarif (VIDEO)

The talks come as the Islamic Republic of Iran announced its intention to suspend several commitments within the nuclear accord. The nation's President Rouhani has warned that after a 60-day period Iran will phase out more commitments and start increasing uranium enrichment levels.

Russian Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, and his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif, are holding a joint press conference in Moscow on Wednesday, 8 May.

The top diplomats are expected to discuss bilateral cooperation as well as issues surrounding Syria and the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear programme.

The JCPOA has dominated the international agenda since US President Donald Trump announced Washington's withdrawal from the accord in May 2018, before punishing Tehran with renewed sanctions over to its nuclear programme.

Responding to the move, other signatories to the deal — Russia, China, France, Germany, and the UK — confirmed they would continue to back the agreement, calling on Tehran to remain committed to the accord.

