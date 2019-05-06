Small Plane Crashes in Canada's British Columbia, 3 People Killed - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A pilot and two passengers were killed after a light aircraft crashed near the town of Smithers in the western Canadian province of British Columbia on Saturday, the Global News broadcaster reported, citing the Coroners Service.

Previously, it was reported that one person was killed.

According to the Global News broadcaster, the Cessna 182 plane crashed some 62 miles from Smithers with four people on board. A third passenger was airlifted to hospital.

Canada's Transportation Safety Board is currently determining where the aircraft was heading to and what the purposes of the trip were, the media outlet added on Sunday.

At 0845 this morning (4 May) @VicJRCC_CCCOS received a distress notification from an ELT registered to a Cessna 182 about 50nm north of Smithers Landing.



A crash site has been located and search and rescue efforts are underway.



Please visit https://t.co/mVqTCoUw04 for details pic.twitter.com/AbBMqtPqHM — Victoria JRCC CCCOS (@VicJRCC_CCCOS) 4 мая 2019 г.

The causes of the accident are also yet to be determined.