Register
13:43 GMT +327 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Russian President Vladimir Putin at the opening ceremony of the second Belt and Road forum in Beijing

    Putin: No One Wants Trade Wars, Restrictions Except Initiators of Such Measures

    © Sputnik / Alexey Nikolsky
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    BEIJING (Sputnik) - No one in the world wants restrictions and trade wars, except those who initiate them, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday at a press conference following the Belt and Road summit in Beijing.

    "No one wants any restrictions, no one wants any trade wars, expect those who initiate these processes, I believe. The overwhelming majority, almost 100 percent [of people] are sure that these restrictions and wars damage the global economy and its development", Putin said.

    All the countries, with representatives of which Putin has met on the sidelines of the forum, want to cooperate with Russia, Putin added.

    "We have very kind business relations with many of our partners, with the overwhelming majority of the world's countries, and we value this. All whom I have met want to work with us", Putin said.

    READ MORE: Russia's Putin Holds Presser as 2nd Belt and Road Forum Wraps Up (VIDEO)

    While not naming any particular country, the Russian president apparently referred to the trade wars initiated by US President Donald Trump's administration to counter what Washington describes as "unfair" economic relations, provoking a trade imbalance. Particularly, a trade dispute between Beijing and Washington has been underway since last June when Trump announced that the US would impose import tarrifs on Chinese goods worth of $50 billion in a bid to fix the trade deficit between the two countries. Since then, China and the US ave exchanged several rounds of trade tariffs. 

    The US has also been locked in what appeared to be an escalating trade war with the EU after the Trump administration imposed tariffs on steel and aluminum imported from the bloc as well as from Canada and Mexico.

    Vladimir Putin pays official visit to People's Republic of China
    © Sputnik / Sergey Guneev
    Putin Proposes Tying China’s Maritime Silk Road with Russian Northern Sea Route
    Vladimir Putin has attended the second Belt and Road international forum that was held in the Chinese capital of Beijing from Friday to Saturday.

    Russia Ready to Meet Oil Demands of China, Other Countries

    "Russia is ready to meet the demands of China and many others global partners. We are the world's biggest [oil] producer. We produce 11.5 million barrels [of oil] per day, and we can produce even more", Putin said.

    He added that Russia had an enormous potential in oil production.

    "Not the potential matters, but the fact that we have agreements with OPEC that we will stick to a certain level of production", Putin explained.

    The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), a reference to the Silk Road Economic Belt, was launched by China back in 2013. The initiative says that its aim is to enhance "all-around connectivity through infrastructure construction", explore "new driving forces for world economic growth" and build "a new platform for world economic cooperation".

    Putin Briefed Beijing Forum on Results of Summit With Kim, Moscow View on Ukraine

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has continued on by saying that he informed the Beijing forum participants about the results of his landmark summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Russia's Vladivostok, as well as about the Russian vision on resolving the conflict in Ukraine.

    "Today I met many colleagues from European countries. Of course, I informed them about our vision of the development of the situation in Ukraine, the further implementation of the Minsk agreements; [I also] informed my colleagues about the results of the meeting with the North Korean leader", Putin said, speaking at a press conference in the Chinese capital.

    READ MORE: House Foreign Affairs Panel to Set Hearing On US Exit From Arms Trade Treaty

    The meeting between the Russian and North Korean leaders was not only their first summit and Kim's first visit to Russia since coming to power in 2011 but also his first overseas trip since his re-election as the chairman of the State Affairs Commission earlier in April. Putin has said he is satisfied with how the meeting went, without revealing further details on the event.

    Related:

    Russia's Putin Holds Presser as 2nd Belt and Road Forum Wraps Up (VIDEO)
    Putin Proposes Tying China’s Maritime Silk Road with Russian Northern Sea Route
    German Min. on China’s Belt and Road Project: EU States Want to Sign Up as Group
    ICRC Says Aims to Ensure Jobs for Countries Located Along China's Belt and Road
    Tags:
    global economy, Belt and Road Initiative, Vladimir Putin, China, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cities and Countries Kim Jong Un Has Visited
    Cities and Countries Kim Jong Un Has Visited
    Septuagenarian Slapfest
    Septuagenarian Slapfest
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse