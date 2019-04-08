EU Extends Sanctions Against Iran Due to Alleged Human Rights Violations

"The Council today extended until 13 April 2020 its restrictive measures responding to serious human rights violations in Iran. These measures consist of a travel ban and an asset freeze against 82 people and one entity, and a ban on exports to Iran of equipment which might be used for internal repression and of equipment for monitoring telecommunications," the statement said.
These measures were first introduced in 2011 and have been renewed annually since then.
